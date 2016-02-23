John Rigas is welcomed home from prison by the people of Coudersport, Pa., Monday, February 22, 2016.
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
The people of Coudersport, Pa., get ready to greet John Rigas as he's welcomed home from prison Monday, February 22, 2016.
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
John Rigas is welcomed home from prison by the people of Coudersport, Pa., Monday, February 22, 2016.
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
John Rigas is welcomed home from prison by the people of Coudersport, Pa., Monday, February 22, 2016.
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
John Rigas is welcomed home from prison by the people of Coudersport, Pa., Monday, February 22, 2016.
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
John Rigas is welcomed home from prison by the people of Coudersport, Pa., Monday, February 22, 2016.
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
The people of Coudersport, Pa., get ready to greet John Rigas as he's welcomed home from prison Monday, February 22, 2016.
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
John Rigas is welcomed home from prison by the people of Coudersport, Pa., Monday, February 22, 2016.
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
The people of Coudersport, Pa., get ready to greet John Rigas as he's welcomed home from prison Monday, February 22, 2016.
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
Cathy Bowers and the people of Coudersport, Pa., get ready to greet John Rigas as he's welcomed home from prison Monday, February 22, 2016.
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
From left: The Rev. Janis Yskamp, George Hults, Eunice Hults, and Janise Ahearn gather at McDonalds before they and the towns people of Coudersport, Pa., welcome John Rigas home from prison Monday, February 22, 2016.
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
John Rigas is welcomed home from prison by the people of Coudersport, Pa., Monday, February 22, 2016.
Share this article