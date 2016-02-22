Hamburg Town Board members receive ice rink proposals

Hamburg Town Board members have heard from two companies that want to build a multi-sport facility in the town.

Town Board members gave no details of the proposals, but acknowledged that they sat through presentations by two companies during an executive session Monday evening.

The board closed the meeting citing provisions of the Open Meetings Law, which allows executive sessions to discuss “the proposed acquisition, sale or lease of real property.”

Board members said after their regular meeting that they are looking at a public-private cooperative venture.

A non-disclosure agreement the town signed last summer with two firms, Nustadia Recreation of Hamilton, Ont., and D.V. Brown & Associates of the City of Tonawanda, has expired, and that proposal is off the table, board members said.

“We hit the reset button, and we’re looking at all our options,” Town Board Member Tom Best Jr. said.

Plans last year were to start the 2017 amateur hockey season at the rinks in a multimillion-dollar sports complex in the town. It was to have a field house and possibly a pool. Officials never said publicly where it might be located.

Supervisor Steven Walters said last month during his state of the town address that plans for the ice rink and sports complex were progressing.

“Hopefully, in the next couple months, we’ll be able to bring more details to the table,” Walters said during the address. “This is a community project and, like all community projects, we want public input.”

Board members gave no other details of the presentations they heard.

Also at Monday’s meeting, the board hired Charles J. Naughton as human resource management and labor relations consultant for $170 per hour. The supervisor abstained from voting on the appointment, saying he did not have enough information on Naughton’s qualifications to vote.

Town Attorney Walter Rooth III said after the previous human resources director resigned, board members asked him to search for a replacement. He said Walters did not discuss the position with him, and he dealt with the two board members on the appointment.

Naughton has served as Niagara County human resources director, Niagara County risk manager, Wheatfield town attorney and as Town of Tonawanda director of labor relations, according to his alma mater, SUNY Buffalo State.

Naughton’s appointment is for six months, and Rooth said he recommended the board seek applications for the position.

