Father accused of crashing car, then walking home with his injured children

YOUNGSTOWN – A man has been charged with two counts of endangering the welfare of child after he allegedly crashed his car into a rock, snapped a utility pole and then walked away from the scene with his two injured children, ages 5 and 8.

Christopher W. Sims, 31, of Youngstown, was also charged by New York state police with leaving the scene of an injury accident, aggravated unlicensed operation, reckless driving, moving from a lane unsafely and failure to keep right.

According to police, the crash happened on Cain Road on Friday when Sims crossed his car into the westbound lane and then drove off the road. The crash left the children injuried and caused substantial damage to his 2010 Rogue. Sims then left the scene with his two children.

A check located Sims and found that his driver’s license had been revoked. The two children were taken to Mount St. Mary’s Hospital by emergency medical services for further evaluation. Both children were treated for injuries and released.

Sims was issued appearance tickets on the charges. A return court date for the Town of Porter Court was set for Tuesday.