Woman arrested for trying to stab Bailey Avenue businessman

Ulanda Primm, 50, of Bailey Avenue, was arrested early Friday morning for allegedly trying to stab a businessman who had ordered her out of his business in the 2200 block of Bailey.

Primm was charged about 1:25 a.m. with attempted second-degree assault, second-degree menacing and fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon after allegedly returning to the business and trying to stab the businessman “multiple times” but missing, according to a police report. The knife she allegedly used was recovered by police.