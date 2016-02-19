SULLIVAN, Timothy E.

SULLIVAN - Timothy E. Entered into eternal rest on February 17, 2016. Beloved husband and best friend of Theresa V. (nee Olewniczak); lovingly devoted father of Erica I. and Timothy A. Born May 30, 1948 to the late James R. and Mary M. (nee Houlihan). Tim was one of nine children raised in Hamburg, NY. His brothers James (late Marianne) and David (Linda) and sisters are Paula Sullivan, Mary Lou (John) McEvoy, Kathleen (Paul) Sarvas and Roberta (Stephen) Clark; predeceased by brothers Dennis (late Patricia) and Michael. Tim will be greatly missed by his brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, many nephews, nieces, great-nephews and great-nieces as well as his long time hunting and fishing buddies Bill Gannon, Mike Kirkpatrick and Tom Gleason. Tim was a Vietnam veteran who served in the US Army from 1967 to 1969. He was a lifetime member of VFW Post #1419 of Hamburg, NY. He began his career in construction with the John W. Cowper Co. and of late was the Project Manager for the Benchmark Management Group. Visitation at the BUSZKA FUNERAL HOME, INC., 2005 Clinton St. (corner S. Ogden) Sunday from 1-7 PM. Memorials in Timothy's name may be made to Roswell Park BMT Research or the Leukemia Foundation. Flowers gratefully declined. Family and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial at Annunciation of BVM in Elma, Monday at 10 AM. (Please assemble at church). Please share online condolences at

