Riley new head coach of Flash

The Western New York Flash named Paul Riley the second coach in team history Friday.

Riley, 52, replaces Aaran Lines, who stepped down in December after seven seasons and now serves as the team’s vice president.

Riley, a native of Liverpool, England, comes to the Flash after two seasons with fellow NWSL club Portland, where he led the Thorns to a playoff berth in 2014. Prior to the NWSL, Riley coached the Philadelphia Independence of Women’s Professional Soccer to a 26-16-3 record. In his time with the club, the Independence reached the league’s Championship match in 2010 and 2011, and he was named WPS Coach of the Year in both of those seasons.