Two teens injured in collision

SINCLAIRVILLE – A 17-year-old driver and his passenger were taken to Brooks hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries and a man driving a front-end loader was ticketed by Chautauqua County sheriff deputies after a crash here late Tuesday afternoon.

Deputies learned that the 17-year-olds were northbound on the Sinclair Drive Exit about 4:37 p.m. Tuesday and failed to see a front-end loader also northbound on the exit. That car rear-ended the loader and was severely damaged, according to deputies.

Matthew Taylor, 36, of Dewittville, the driver of the loader, was ticketed for allegedly driving with a revoked driver’s license after deputies checked on him.

Taylor was not injured in the crash but he was issued tickets for second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, and operating a motor vehicle without an ignition interlock device ordered because of an earlier alcohol-related incident. He faces proceedings in Gerry Town Court in several weeks.