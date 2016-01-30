KRENGULEC, Leo J.

KRENGULEC - Leo J. January 29, 2016, beloved husband of 63 years to Florence (nee Sendziak); dear father of Ellen (Arthur) Cortellucci and Kathleen (David) Lewicki; most proud grandpa of Andrew (Karla), Merle and Philip; brother of Alfred (late Carol), late Stanley (Virginia) and late Edward. Family and friends may call at D. LAWRENCE GINNANE FUNERAL HOME, 3215 Delaware Ave., Kenmore, Sunday 2-6 PM and attend a Mass of Christian Burial Monday, 11 AM, at Holy Spirit Church, Dakota Ave., Buffalo. (Please assemble at church.) Leo was a member of the American Legion Post No. 1041. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Holy Spirit Church.