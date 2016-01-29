Jay Skurski's three Bills thoughts: The Carson Wentz hype train, speculation on Demario Davis, Aaron Williams' future

1. The Bills may very well love Carson Wentz, the North Dakota State quarterback who has impressed this week at the Senior Bowl. But I don’t see any way he slips to them at No. 19 overall in the first round. Bills General Manager Doug Whaley has talked about how quarterbacks who might be second-round talents tend to get picked in the first round because of the importance of the position. Wentz is generally viewed as a first-round talent, so if Whaley’s theory holds true, that means he’ll only move up in the draft order. It wouldn’t be a surprise to see him go in the top four picks, with both Cleveland at No. 2 and Dallas at No. 4 believed to be in the market for a quarterback.

The idea of Wentz to the Bills is intriguing. I’ve maintained for years Buffalo has to keep taking swings at the position until they hit a home run, but with Tyrod Taylor giving them a good season in his first year as a starter, spending their most valuable offseason commodity on a quarterback would be a gamble. It’s clear the defense needs several new parts to operate Rex Ryan’s scheme successfully, so it would be a surprise if the player the Bills picked didn’t line up on that side of the ball. During Ryan’s five seasons with the New York Jets, only once did they take an offensive player in the first round – quarterback Mark Sanchez in 2009. Even last year with the Bills, cornerback Ronald Darby was the team’s first selection in the second round.

The other part of this is the message it sends to Taylor, who is heading into the final season of his contract. The Bills don’t sound like they’re in a hurry to extend that deal, and showing an interest in Wentz or any other quarterback – even if it is simple due diligence – is a subtle sign to Taylor that they aren’t without options at the position. That’s why taking a quarterback at some point in the draft should happen. I’d lean against it happening in the first round, but wouldn’t object to it if it did. I’d rather set my sights on rebuilding the defense early, though, and then find a project quarterback in the middle rounds.

2. The New York Jets aren’t expected to re-sign inside linebacker Demario Davis, according to a report Thursday from nj.com. So accordingly, let the speculation begin about Davis coming to the Bills. It does make some sense. Davis, a third-round pick in 2012, has started all 48 games for the Jets the past three years. He would bring a knowledge of Ryan’s defense that could be valuable to all of his teammates. He made 89 tackles and had two sacks in 2015, but struggled in coverage. He's viewed more as a two-down linebacker. That could lower his price tag, which will be an important consideration for the Bills given that they will not have much space under the salary cap with which to work.

3. The Bills and Aaron Williams don't seem to be on the same page. Williams has said repeatedly that he's not sure he'll be able to resume playing until he takes his first hit in training camp. General Manager Doug Whaley said this week that had the Bills made the playoffs, Williams would have been medically cleared to play. Those two things don't sound remotely close to the same. That uncertainty in Williams' mind has to direct the Bills' approach to safety in the offseason. The bottom line is, they should prepare like they're not going to have him. If it turns out Williams is indeed healthy and can be the player he has been, the whole defense will benefit. But that sounds like a big "if," when hearing Williams talk.