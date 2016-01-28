RAJEWSKI, Marcia A. (Helminiak)

RAJEWSKI - Marcia A. (nee Helminiak) January 28, 2016, beloved bride of 50 years to Edwin Rajewski; loving mother of Geralyn (Robert) Iannaccone, Milissa (Michael) Graczyk, Judilyn and Cynthia Rajewski; grandmother of Samantha and Alexander Winzenried, Matthew and Haley Graczyk, and David Rajewski; daughter of the late Anthony and Anna (nee Winiarz) Helminiak; sister-in-law of the late David Rajewski. Family will be present on Saturday and Sunday from 2-5 PM at the PERNA, DENGLER, ROBERTS FUNERAL HOME, 1671 Maple Rd. Family and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial celebrated from St. Gregory the Great Church on Monday at 8:45 AM. Marcia was a member of Felician Associates and a member of Ladies of the Lord, and a minister to the sick of St. Gregory the Great Parish. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Marcia's name may be made to the Felician Sisters. Online condolences may be offered at

