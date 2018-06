Ricci Pasta, an all-you-can-eat buffet and bar in the City of Tonawanda, will reopen under a new concept and restructured ownership.

A new partner, Ray Yurek, will bring in a new management team. The restaurant will reopen as a bar and grill called City Limits and feature traditional pub fare.

The restaurant will reopen Monday at 3 p.m. It’s located at 707 Main Street, near Military Road.

