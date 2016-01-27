Free cake at Wegmans on Saturday

Wegmans will be giving away free slices of cake Saturday to celebrate its 100th anniversary.

The cake will be served at 11 a.m. at all of Wegmans’ 88 stores.

John Wegman started his grocery career selling food from the public market in a pushcart. In 1916, he and brother Walter opened their own store, Rochester Fruit & Vegetable Co. The first Wegmans store opened on East Main Street in Rochester in 1921 and Wegmans Food Markets was incorporated in 1931.

Today, Wegmans is one of the largest family-owned companies in America, and still growing. It has stores in six states and almost 46,000 employees.

