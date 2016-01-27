Deputies discover illegal immigrants during traffic stop

ELLINGTON – Two illegal immigrants were detained during a traffic stop early Wednesday morning in Chautauqua County.

A Chautauqua County sheriff’s deputy pulled over a vehicle on West Main Street shortly after midnight.

Two passengers in the vehicle, who were living in Arcade, were determined to have been in the country illegally, the sheriff’s office said.

Francisco Joel Barrera-Marquez, 25, of El Salvador, and Romano Abel Hermenegildo, 34, of Mexico were turned over to Border Patrol agents.