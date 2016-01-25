PAUL, Frances "Penny"

PAUL - Frances "Penny" Longtime Elma resident, passed away on January 20, 2016, due to complications from pneumonia. She was 72. Penny graduated from Bennett High School and attended Erie County Technical Institute. For 27 years, she worked part time as a receptionist for an Endodontic office. A devoted wife and mother, Penny and her husband of 52 years, David, were members of East Aurora Country Club for 25 years, where she served on the board and participated in many social functions. Other activities included golfing, bridge club and gourmet club, but most of all, she enjoyed entertaining family and friends. In recent years, she split her time between Elma and her home in The Villages, FL, where she enjoyed dancing, traveling and meeting new friends. She was also a member of the Second Honeymoon and Buffalo Western New York Clubs. Survivors in addition to her husband include her daughter Kimberley Rubin (Howard), son Scott (Lynn) and loving grandchildren Alexis, Olivia and Brenna. A Celebration of Penny's Life is being planned in both The Villages and Buffalo at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to the Salvation Army.