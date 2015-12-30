Local Democrats tapped for delegation to Democratic National Convention

Seven local Democrats, led by Erie County Democratic Committee Chairman Jeremy Zellner, have been tapped for a delegation supporting Hillary Clinton at the Democratic National Convention in 2016 in Philadelphia.

Aside from Zellner, the others from the 26th Congressional District are: Assemblywoman Crystal Peoples-Stokes of Buffalo; Common Council President Darius Pridgen; Leecia Eve, a former Clinton aide and Verizon’s regional vice president; George Kennedy, executive vice president of 1199 SEIU; Bryan Ball, president of the Stonewall Democrats of Western New York and a Democratic zone chair in Buffalo; and Jennifer Dunning, also a party zone chairwoman in Buffalo and a board member of the Pride Center of Western New York.

Four Erie County Democrats in the 27th Congressional District have also been put forth as Clinton delegates: Craig Bucki, a partner at the law firm of Phillips Lytle; Terrance Melvin, president of the Coalition of Black Trade Unionists; Margaret Murphy, a partner at the law firm of Murphy Meyers; and Amherst Town Council member Ramona Popowich.

In the months ahead, they will collect signatures from registered Democrats to secure their places on the primary ballot for the delegate spots.

“This is a great privilege for me, professionally and personally,” said Zellner, who has led Erie County Democrats since 2012. “I have supported Secretary Clinton since her days as our United States senator, when she did so much for our region, and I am proud to have endorsed her at the outset.”