Ice at Canalside to have holiday hours all week

Holiday hours are in effect through Sunday for open skating at the Ice at Canalside.

Open ice skating is planned every day and is weather dependent. Ice bike rentals and curling will also be available most days.

Hours are 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. through Wednesday, 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Thursday through Saturday and 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday.

Any closures will be posted to Canalside Buffalo’s Facebook and Twitter accounts and the online calendar at CanalsideBuffalo.com.