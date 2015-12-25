Suspect wanted in Hamburg charged with Horizon Village theft

SANBORN – A resident of the Horizon Village residential rehabilitation center was arrested Wednesday after stealing money from another resident, Niagara County Sheriff’s deputies said.

Karen Spratz, 38, of North Tonawanda, who has been charged with the theft, had a pair of outstanding arrest warrants in the Town of Hamburg and was on probation in Erie County, deputie said. She was turned over to Hamburg police on the warrants.

Deputies were called to the Inducon Drive East facility about 6 p.m. after a resident reported that $215 had been taken from her purse inside her room. Staffers reviewed security video before that arrest, deputies said. Spratz, who returned $130, spent the rest earlier in the day, deputies added.