Ohio man charged with DWI after Town of Ellicott traffic stop

ELLICOTT – A Warren, Ohio, man is facing aggravated driving while intoxicated and other charges after being stopped Thursday on Fairmount Avenue.

Chautauqua County Sheriff’s deputies said Shawn E. Stanley, 41, had been convicted of DWI within 10 years and that his driving privileges were revoked because of arrests in both New York and Pennsylvania. Officers said that in a search of his car they found open containers of alcohol, as well as drug paraphernalia and marijuana.

He also was charged with felony DWI after posting a blood-alcohol content of at least 0.18 percent, felony first-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, unlawful possession of marijuana, consumption of alcohol in a motor vehicle, unlicensed operator and failure to yield the right of way, deputies said.

Stanley was taken to Chautauqua County Jail without bail following arraignment in Ellicott Town Court.