UB signs highly-rated 6-5 shooting guard from Canada

The University at Buffalo men's basketball team has signed a 6-foot-5 perimeter shooting threat from Canada to a scholarship, the university announced Wednesday.

Stefan Duric of Burlington, Ont., also had an offer from Mississippi State of the Southeastern Conference, according to the recruiting website 247Sports and several other recruiting services. He also drew interest from Nevada and Texas Tech.

Duric will enroll in UB for the upcoming spring semester and could be eligible immediately. His eligibility status is still pending with the NCAA while he follows up with necessary admissions and NCAA documentation. Even if he is immediately eligible, it's possible he could be red-shirted for this season. Duric was considering playing for a U.S. prep school for the fall semester but opted against it. That's why he decided to accept a scholarship off at mid-season.

He played at Nelson High School and played his club basketball for Grassroots Canada. A native of Serbia, Duric was a member of the Canadian Junior National Team at the U-18 Americas Championship in 2014, helping Canada to a silver medal. Duric joined the tryout program as a walk-on before he was selected as one of the final 12 players on the roster. In 2014, Duric averaged more than 31.0 points per game during an AAU tournament in Atlanta.

"Stefan is a deadly shooter with great size on the wing that can hit from deep." said UB coach Nate Oats. "He has had experience playing internationally as part of the Junior National Team and I think he fits very well in the system that we like to play. Coach Marshall did a great job with the recruiting process and we can't wait to have Stefan begin practicing with us."

Oats also announced that sophomore guard Mory Diane has been granted his release from the program.