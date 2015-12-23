High School Extra (Dec. 23): Canisius boys remain undefeated; Cammarra leads Lockport

Canisius remains undefeated

With their leading scorer sidelined with an injury, there was an opportunity for other players on the Canisius Crusaders basketball team to step up. And that they did. A balanced offensive attack and solid defense paced the Crusaders to a 65-39 win over Nichols in a Monsignor Martin matchup.

Madut Ayiy and Colby Moultrie each scored 14 for Canisius, which was without leading scorer Stafford Trueheart. Jayce Johnson netted 13 and Charles Hart 10 for the undefeated Crusaders (5-0).

“Our balance, our defensive intensity I think really showed early,” Canisius coach Kyle Husband said. “We have been preaching unselfishness all year and we made the extra pass all night and it showed in the box score.”

Marcellus Cooper had 14 for Nichols.

Cammarra leads Lockport

Brooklyn Cammarra had 16 points, seven rebounds and four blocked shots to pace Lockport to a 47-35 win over Starpoint in a nonleague girls basketball game. Starpoint jumped out to a 14-8 first-quarter lead and held a 20-17 advantage at the break. Lockport used a 16-5 third-quarter run to take control of the game.

Margretta Dry added 11 points for the Lions (4-2), including hitting three three-pointers while Elizabeth Bradley led Starpoint (1-5) with 16 points.

Second half propels Medina

A strong second half gave Medina a 50-34 win over Roy-Hart in Niagara-Orleans boys basketball. The teams were tied, 21-21, at halftime when Medina used a 16-10 third quarter to take the lead. A 13-3 run in the final quarter sealed the win for the Mustangs (4-3). Daryl Haynes had 19 points for Medina.

Williams hits game-clincher

Lindsey Williams hit a 19-foot jump shot from the corner with less than a minute to go and Barker played solid defense to hold on for a 31-30 win over CSAT in Niagara-Orleans girls basketball. The Raiders trailed by as many as 10 but used an 11-5 run in the third quarter to get back in the game.

“We played great defense and settled down and made some adjustments on offense,” Barker coach Jon Dewart said. “They put up a box-and-one and we made some adjustments to create some opportunities for us.”

Caitlyn Mason led Barker (5-2) with 12 points.

York-Brown notches double-double

Ted York-Brown had 16 points and 12 rebounds to help Maryvale to a 59-46 win over Bennett in a nonleague boys basketball matchup. The game was tied, 9-9, after the first quarter but the Flyers used a 17-9 second quarter to pull away. Ray Blackwell scored 14 with five steals for Maryvale (6-1).

Correction

In the All-Western New York girls volleyball wrap-up story in Tuesday’s paper, it was incorrectly reported that Eden’s Robert Pierce was coach of the year. It was Stephen Pierce.