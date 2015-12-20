Jamestown man with revoked license involved in rollover crash

NORTH HARMONY – A Jamestown resident was charged with aggravated unlicensed operation of a vehicle after the Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene of a single-vehicle rollover crash on Saturday.

Kenneth Wiggins, 55, of Willard Street in Jamestown was involved in the rollover of his vehicle on Open Meadows Road in the Town of North Harmony around 2:40 p.m. Saturday, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

When asked for his driver’s license, Wiggins produced a New York State non-driver identification card. A check found that Wiggins’ driving privileges had been repeatedly revoked – twice in 1998 and once in 2002, all for alcohol-related infractions, the Sheriff’s Office stated.

Deputies issued Wiggins traffic tickets for aggravated unlicensed operation of a vehicle and speeding. He will answer the charges in the Town of North Harmony Court at a later date. The damaged vehicle was towed away, according to the Sheriff’s Office. No one was injured in the crash.