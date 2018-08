Mr. and Mrs. Jim Wagner of West Seneca celebrated their 65th wedding anniversary with a family dinner at Ripa’s Restaurant in Lancaster. Mr. Wagner and the former Rita Trageser were married Oct. 7, 1950, in St. Wendelin Roman Catholic Church, Pittsburgh. He is a retired book bindery foreman at Arcata Graphics in Depew. They have six children, 19 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren.