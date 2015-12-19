Rapid Reaction: UB 80, Montana State 72

The University at Buffalo turned up its defense in the second half and scored an 80-73 non-conference victory over Montana State Saturday at Alumni Arena.

Montana State shot 45.5 percent in taking a 41-40 lead at halftime.

But the Bulls tightened up their defense to open the second, holding Montana State to just 25 percent shooting the first 10 minutes of the second half.,

Point guard Lamonte Bearden led UB with 18 points. Forward Blake Hamilton had 17. Forward Rodell Wigginton and guard CJ Massinburg added 10 apiece for UB.

Records: UB is 6-5. Montana State is 5-6.

Roadies: Montana State is in the middle of a 12-game road trip. The Bobcats went from San Jose, Calif., to North Dakota to Buffalo. They play at Syracuse Tuesday. Montana State was supposed to visit UB last season but wound up cancelling the trip due to the November snow storm.

In the house: Attendance at Alumni Arena was about 2,500.

Next up: UB goes on the road for a tough game Tuesday at Virginia Commonwealth. VCU (5-4) is picked for fifth in the Atlantic 10 Conference. The Rams last month beat Old Dominion, which beat UB by 19.