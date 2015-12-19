MARINARO, Joseph J.

MARINARO - Joseph J. Of West Seneca, entered into rest December 19, 2015, beloved husband of Caroline (nee Tortora) Marinaro; devoted father of Daniel (Sarah) Marinaro, Veronica (Mark) Marinaccio, Joseph (Vivien and late Lillian) Marinaro, Anthony (Rita) Marinaro, Maria (Michael) Coniglio, Francis Marinaro, Carolyn (Mark) DellaNeve, Jeanne Marinaro, Bernadette (Sal) Trinca and Paul Marinaro; cherished grandfather of 25 grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren; loving son of the late Daniel and Jennie Marinaro; dear brother of Dolores Gentile, Mary (Frank) Pezzimenti, Francis Marinaro, Gerard (Shirley) Marinaro and the late Daniel and Elaine; also survived by relatives and friends. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Southtowns Chapel), 3060 Abbott Rd. near Lake Ave. on Monday from 4-8 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Teresa's Church, 1974 Seneca St., Buffalo on Tuesday morning at 10:30 o'clock. (Please assemble at church). Interment St. Matthew's Cemetery. Online condolences may be made at

