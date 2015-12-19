MAMMOSER, Helen M.

MAMMOSER - Helen M. Entered into rest on December 18, 2015, age 86, beloved daughter of the late Clemens and Katherine (nee Simon) Mammoser; she will be sadly missed by loving family and friends. There will be no prior visitation. Family and friends are invited on Wednesday, December 23, 2015 to celebrate a Memorial Mass from St. Christopher Church, 2660 Niagara Falls Blvd., Tonawanda, NY at 9:30 AM. Interment to be held privately in Mt. Olivet Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Helen's memory to the Buffalo City Mission at 100 E Tupper St., Buffalo, NY 14203 or at https://www.buffalocitymission.org/. Arrangements by AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC. Share condolences at www.AMIGONE.com