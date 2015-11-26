Giving thanks for glorious gardening in WNY

The focus of the week has been thankfulness for many – at least those who have homes, families, enough to eat and a sense of safety. Juxtaposed with world crises, many problems shrink into perspective. Except for people suffering with personal losses or illness, our troubles are relatively few.

And yet we whine. As soon as the snow flies, you’ll hear variations on the theme: “Ugh. Why do we live here?!” and “I can’t stand winter!” Among gardeners a common lament is “I hate to see it all end.”

Counterpoint: You are lucky if you are a gardener or homeowner in Western New York. Here are 12 reasons:

1. We have winter with extended periods of below-freezing temperatures. Many plants require a winter dormant period in order to produce flowers or fruit or look their best. In Florida and other winter-deprived states, you do not see daffodils and tulips popping up in spring. Nor lush perennial borders that flower all summer. Nor apple orchards. In warmer regions you do not see rolling hills splashed with red and gold as the leaves change color. Winter is wonderful for many plants. Unless it kills them. And it usually does not if we choose and place plants carefully, plant properly and water well.

2. We have clay soil. We groan. But clay-based soils are generally nutrient-rich and hold nutrients and moisture longer. Yes, we have to work to make the ground penetrable. We add organic matter. We must avoid compaction. But tell your soil troubles to someone on Long Island, struggling to keep a summer garden watered and prevent run-off, and they laugh.

3. We have generous rainfall (37 inches average) spread over spring, summer and fall. We have had periods of drought as well as excess rainfall that caused flooding and drowned plants, but they have been rare compared with so many other places. Gardeners can plant in spring and usually get through the season with intermittent watering between periods of rain.

4. We have snow. It is free mulch. When it covers the ground for extended periods it protects our perennials and woody plant roots. The snow cover maintains an even soil temperature. It prevents the freezing/thawing pattern that causes soil to crack and heave plants out of the ground or expose their roots to the air. Except for an extreme condition like the back-to-back lake-effect storms of November 2014, the weight of snow on trees, shrubs or perennials underground is not a problem. For the garden, an ideal winter provides a foot or more of snow cover that lasts through the season.

5. We have relatively low summer humidity. And when it is humid we have pleasant breezes as well. Summer visitors always comment on how comfortable it is. High humidity not only makes people uncomfortable but it also promotes many fungus diseases. Ours are few compared to more southerly regions. Sure, we see black spot on roses and powdery mildew on squash (and bee balm and lilacs), but we can grow them – unlike many places where routine fungicide sprays are the norm. Simply placing fungus-prone plants in a breezy or less-crowded location is often enough to manage the problem, and thanks to the lake we have breezes. If you’re feeling blue about the occasional fungus-driven tomato blight, drop by Mobile, Ala., in July or August when two out of three days hit 90 degrees while you drip with sweat. Most warmer states have summer humidity that is oppressive for humans and perfect for fungi. (And they get hurricanes.)

6. We have great native plants. And they are also beautiful and useful in home landscapes. Many of us care deeply about replacing diminishing habitats with the native plants that ecosystems require for survival. But in many places, that kind of gardening isn’t nearly so green and pretty as it is here, where we can grow Summersweet Clethra, red-twigged dogwoods, sugar maples, buttonbushes, butterfly weed, native milkweeds, serviceberries, New York asters and ironweed. The list goes on: See the Buffalo Niagara Riverkeeper’s Native Plant Guide (bnriverkeeper.org/nativeplantguide/). Adding native plants to our gardens and yards in WNY is easy and satisfying.

7. We can grow trees. Our climate supports a huge variety of flowering and fruiting, deciduous and coniferous trees. Not so true in Iowa. Alaskans yearn for a deciduous forest. Floridians miss our cool woodlands. In Maine they want peaches. Our climate and soil let Schichtel’s Nursery grow shade and ornamental trees of all sizes to ship all over the country wholesale, and other nurseries (Akron Tree Farm, Russell’s Tree and Shrub Farm and others) also grow for the retail trade. Signs in farmers markets proclaim that New York State grows a larger variety of apples than any other state in the country.

8. We have a gardening culture. Everyone can find gardening friends. We have a plethora of plant societies (Niagara Frontier Orchid Society, WNY Hosta Society, Koi and Pond Club among many others). We have the prominent 8th District of Federated Garden Clubs of New York State as well as many other non-affiliated clubs for learning and friendship. Buffalo is famous for its Garden Walk when you can explore hundreds of amazing gardens among excited, like-minded people. Generous WNY gardeners open their gardens for walks and tours over many weeks of summer. One visiting gardener told me last summer, “This is like one great big gardening convention!”

9. We are close to hubs of gardening education. Nearby we have a world-class agricultural university at Cornell and Cornell Cooperative Extension offices in most counties. We have the Buffalo & Erie County Botanical Gardens that offers plant science learning for visitors of all ages. We have Niagara County Community College and McKinley High School developing future green industry professionals. Garden centers and master gardeners also offer garden classes and workshops.

10. We have plant shopping in top quality garden centers and nurseries. They offer the widest selection of herbaceous and woody plants and products. Many grow their own plants. Many are visitor destinations, since many cities and towns have nothing like ours.

11. We have Plant WNY. This organization of professional landscape and nursery trades elevates the education, standards and image of landscape and nursery professionals. (The CNLP name badge indicates professional certification.) Plant WNY is the only group in New York State to continue to produce a landscape, flower and garden show – Plantasia, which is scheduled for March 31 to April 3. In many counties and states, there is no active equivalent organization.

12. WNY media is into gardening. Few other cities have print media and TV and radio stations paying as much attention to gardening as ours.

We are one gardening region, and a fine place for a great landscape. Let us give thanks and remember what we have.

Sally Cunningham is a garden writer, lecturer and consultant.