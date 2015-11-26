Daily fantasy sports players in N.Y. await judge’s ruling

It may be game over for daily fantasy sports in New York if a judge agrees with state Attorney General Eric T. Schneiderman and blocks the two biggest sites from operating in one of their biggest markets.

Lawyers for FanDuel and DraftKings are now arguing in state court that they should be allowed to keep the games running in the state. Schneiderman’s demand Nov. 10 that the sites stop taking bets upended an industry already in turmoil, following accusations that some employees were making money by using insider information.

At least a dozen states are reviewing the legality of daily fantasy sports or waiting to see how the New York dispute is resolved. A key issue is whether the competitions are a game of chance or a contest of skill, said Linda A. Goldstein, an attorney in Manhattan with Manatt Phelps & Phillips LLP who has counseled daily fantasy companies on U.S. gaming laws.

“To decide this case, the court is going to need to address that issue head-on,” Goldstein said. “This is obviously a pivotal case because it’s really the first time a court will be squarely addressing the merits” of the legal issue.

FanDuel and DraftKings, although in operation for almost a decade, gained prominence in the last few years as their popularity surged and advertising swamped television screens, radio and billboards. But as Uber Technologies and Airbnb found out, exponential growth invites the scrutiny of regulators even as it attracts investors.

Lawyers for FanDuel and DraftKings are urging the judge to let them keep operating in the state. FanDuel has already suspended play for people located in New York. DraftKings has allowed them to play as it waits for a decision from the judge.

Attorneys for Schneiderman are pressing for a ruling that would prevent the companies from letting New Yorkers play while he seeks a permanent shutdown.

State Supreme Court Justice Manuel J. Mendez in Manhattan probably won’t make a final decision until next year.

In daily fantasy sports contests, players choose a roster of athletes who earn points based on their performance in real games. The entries usually cost from less than $1 to thousands of dollars, with payouts sometimes exceeding $1 million to the winner.

If Schneiderman wins his lawsuit, New York would become the seventh state to ban daily fantasy sports. Other states, including Massachusetts, have moved to regulate the industry, a move that DraftKings lawyer David Boies called a better approach. At least a dozen states are considering legislation that would regulate the industry, reviewing the legality of the contests or watching Schneiderman’s case, including Ohio, Pennsylvania and Texas.

Colorado Attorney General Cynthia H. Coffman has been talking with law enforcement and other states including New York about the “next best steps,” spokesman Roger Hudson said.

“This is something we’ve been looking at for a good period of time,” Hudson said in a telephone interview.

Schneiderman says daily fantasy sports are games of chance whose participants have no control over the outcome, making them illegal under state law. The companies say they are contests of skill determined by players’ research, experience, knowledge and savvy.

While a win by Schneiderman may encourage other regulators to pursue similar paths, Goldstein said she doesn’t see a “volcano” since gambling laws differ on whether chance has to be a “material factor” or the “dominant factor” in a game’s outcome.

“I don’t think it’s going to have a snowball effect should the attorney general win,” said Joseph M. Kelly, a business law professor at SUNY Buffalo State. “But it depends on what’s in the decision. If it’s just a ruling under New York law that chance is a material factor, most states don’t follow that test.”