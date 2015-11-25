Davey O and friends sing for the Food Bank

Buffalo-based folk/Americana musician Davey O. is a rambling man.

The voice behind last year’s contemporary folk-flavored “No Passengers” is seemingly always on the move, sharing his poetic lyrics and reverberating Gibson chords inside concert halls and coffeehouses while touring to all corners of the country.

But while operating as the Nickel City’s most noteworthy straw Stetson-wearing rolling stone, he’s also a giver, which is just one reason why he’s gathering with fellow local folk artists Maria Sebastian, Tom Fenton and Hamilton, Ont.-based singer/songwriter Sarah Beatty for a collaborative show at 8 p.m. Friday inside the Ninth Ward at Babeville (341 Delaware Ave.).

The other reason? To raise money for the Food Bank of Western New York. Around the holidays and throughout the region’s winter months, aid is critical. That’s why $5 from every $15 ticket – available at the Babeville box office or at the door – will go directly to the food-focused organization, operating to feed the region’s neediest since 1979.

It’s an altruistic way for both folk fans and some of area’s finest storytellers to end a date focused on filling minivans with Black Friday bargains. Last week, I caught up with Davey O. to talk about the planned evening and what attendees should expect.

Question: How did this event come together?

Answer: I wanted to do another Davey O. and Friends show with a different lineup and venue, so I reached out to Anna Kapechuk at Babeville and she offered me the Nov. 27 date. Given its intimacy, the Ninth Ward is really the perfect venue for this type of show.

Q: This is the second Davey O. and Friends gathering. What was it about the first that made you think this could become a regular thing?

A: The lifestyle of a musician lends very few opportunities to get out and see your contemporaries perform. This is a way for us to get together and spend a little time together doing something we all love, in the company of people we enjoy being around. And quite frankly, the (sharing) in-the-round format is one you don’t see used in these parts quite often.

Q: Why did you choose to partner with the Food Bank of WNY?

A: Since we’re about to enter the holiday season, I wanted to find a way to make it an event that could benefit a local charity. With so many people in Buffalo and Western New York unable to afford Thanksgiving dinner, let alone their struggle with daily meals, it seemed like the perfect match (with the Food Bank).

Q: What should Friday night’s attendees expect from the show?

A: For anyone who is a fan of storytelling, learning the stories behind the song, and is a fan of well-crafted songs performed in an intimate setting, this will be the place to be. I think between the four of us, we’ll run the gamut of human emotions, and make everyone laugh a little. Shows in this format also lend themselves to camaraderie and good-hearted banter between the artists on stage and the audience.