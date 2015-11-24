Thanksgiving side dishes: Power ranking the top 10

The turkey is going to get all the attention on Thursday, but let’s face it: What makes Thanksgiving memorable are the side dishes.

The brother who insists on putting olives on all his fingers. The annual debate about whether the cranberry sauce that slides out of the can is better than the berry-looking stuff. The knowing looks about how there were 12 people and 12 crescent rolls and you KNOW your uncle had at least four.

So before we dig in, let us bow our heads and pause for a moment to give thanks for the gluttony we are going to commit and then consider the question: Just what are the best Thanksgiving sides?

And on a related note, is “too much pie” even possible?

Gravy

The ultimate side dish because it covers otherwise regrettable cooking in a blanket of rich, creamy absolution, earning its own prayer of thanksgiving.

--------------------

Mashed potatoes

For all the lives saved when the turkey cook has been reading too many quirky recipes on the Internet, or let the turkey roast until it caved in like an abandoned shed.

--------------------

Sweet potatoes

Because kids love parents telling them to eat a vegetable that tastes like an ice cream sundae, and parents love a chance to serve marshmallows on the good china.

---------------------

Stuffing

A bite of bread soaked in savory broth and sausage crumbs would be a guilty-pleasure bite at any meal, but one day a year you get to eat it by the shovelful.

--------------------

Pumpkin pie

Because pumpkin is a squash, justifying claiming a slice on your first plate, and it’s never too early to start dessert.

--------------------

Cranberry sauce

Whether it’s cylindrical Jell-O or artisanal versions with orange rind, something needs to wake up your palate after carpet-bombing it with fat and carbs all day.

--------------------

Dinner rolls

Because if you spread a slab of butter on a handful of stuffing, anyone who loves you will knock it out of your hand.

-------------------

Wine

Because you deserve a reward for sitting there in your seat like an adult and enduring situations you would otherwise flee, with fingers in your ears yelling “lalalala.”

---------------------

Green bean casserole

Because someone influential always insists that tradition is more important than actual flavor, and people will too eat canned green beans, so the price of peace is one casserole-shaped concession everyone else can studiously ignore.

--------------------

Brussels sprouts

There ought to be one dish that was added to the lineup after the end of the Cold War. Crispy caramelized sprouts with maple mustard can thrill the kids as well as Aunt Picky.

What is your favorite Thanksgiving side and why? Let us know in the comment section.

email: agalarneau@buffnews.com