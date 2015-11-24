Lowest of the Low returns for pre-Thanksgiving show

The time-tested, Crown Royal-soaked folk of Toronto’s Lowest of the Low has always gone good with a few drinks among friends.

This makes the “Shakespeare My Butt” band’s near sold-out Nov. 25 Town Ballroom gig – rescheduled after its Oct. 3 show was postponed due to unexpected visa issues —Buffalo’s most appropriate pre-Thanksgiving show in some time. The night’s typically reserved for displaced Buffalonians home for the week’s holiday to roam downtown bars, connect with old friends and toast over familiar music — all while making soft commitments to run bandit-style in Thursday morning’s Turkey Trot.

The revamped Ron Hawkins-led quintet will certainly aid these homesick expats’ need for nostalgia, as sing-along tavern selections like “Bleed a Little While Tonight,” “Rosy and Grey” and “Salesmen, Cheats and Liars” have earned soundtrack-of-life status for the multiple legions of locals spawned from Generation X listening tastes. Team these favorites with recent tracks released by the group in October and they’ll be plenty to toast in Buffalo’s Theater District.

Doors are at 7 p.m. Scarce tickets between $26-$30 are still available via ticketfly.com or at the box office.

– Michael Farrell