Exhibit on Jewish lawyers in Germany under Third Reich to be displayed in Central Library

“Lawyers Without Rights: Jewish Lawyers in Germany under the Third Reich,” an exhibit seen in nearly 100 cities in Germany, the United States and other parts of the world, will be displayed from Monday through Dec. 20 in the Central Library in Lafayette Square.

The exhibit concerns what happened to Jews after the Nazis came into power. While some were able to leave the country, many were imprisoned or murdered as non-Jewish German lawyers remained silent. The display panels include contributions from different regional bars in Germany.

The exhibit is sponsored locally by the Holocaust Resource Center.