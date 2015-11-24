DRUMM, Charles M.

DRUMM - Charles M. Of South Buffalo, age 80, November 23, 2015, loving husband of Elizabeth A. (nee Brandenburg) Drumm; devoted father of Michael J. (Tina M.) Drumm, Susan (Timothy) Clancy, Martin P. (Nancy) Verel, Denise Drumm, Paul Verel, Charles Drumm, Kelly (Jesse) Jackson, Anthony "A.J." Verel and the late Christopher M. Verel; brother of the late Richard Drumm; also survived by 18 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren. Visitation Saturday 1-4 PM at NORMAN E. GANNON & SONS, Inc. FUNERAL HOME, 1075 Ridge Rd., Lackawanna, 824-4000, where services will follow at 4 PM. Mr. Drumm was a member of the Seneca Vocational Alumni Association and a Non-Exhibiting Member of the Buffalo Society of Artists. In lieu of flowers, the family encourages memorials to Habitat for Humanity, 1675 South Park Ave., Buffalo 14220 and/or Roswell Park Cancer Institute. Please visit

www.GANNONFUNERAL.com