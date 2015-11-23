Robber hits 7-Eleven on Niagara Street

A man who had a hand in his pocket and gave the impression that he was hiding a gun robbed approximately $100 from the 7-Eleven on the 900 block of Niagara Street Sunday evening, according to Central District police.

A clerk told officers the crook entered the store at about 6:10 p.m., handed him a blue book bag, and said, “Give me all the money. I ain’t playin’, even the Lotto money drawer.” After obtaining the cash, the robber fled on foot east onto Hampshire Street toward Fargo Avenue, police said.

The thief was described as a black man, in his early 20s, 5 foot, 10 inches tall, weighing about 210 pounds and wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, with red lace strings, and a white emblem on the left arm, blue jeans and dark sneakers with white bottoms.