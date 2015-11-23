Bits and pieces of news …

OLAF FUB SEZ: According to Dutch philosopher Baruch Spinoza, born on this date in 1632, “The world would be happier if men had the same capacity to be silent that they have to speak.”

CENTURY MARK – Helene Filipowicz McLoughlin of West Seneca turned 100 on Nov. 16, but old age doesn’t stop her from doing charity work to benefit local cancer victims.

McLoughlin’s favorite pastime is crocheting, and she makes hundreds of hats each year that she donates to local hospitals for cancer patients.

“I love doing it. I can make a hat a day,” she told a News reporter at her birthday party. “I give hats to every person in my family, and then I give all the rest to the hospitals.”

McLoughlin is a retired hairdresser who “just loves helping people,” said her daughter, Barbara Whitehead. “It keeps her busy and makes her feel good.”

CHIP IN – Shoppers at the four Dash’s Markets in the Buffalo metro area can share their holiday spirit in the Step Up to the Plate campaign, which helps the Meals on Wheels Foundation of Western New York provide meals for homebound seniors and disabled persons. From now through Dec. 12, contributions of $1, $3 or $5 can be made at check-out. Donations also can be made online at mealsonwheelswny.org.

ALL THE TRIMMINGS – A free community Thanksgiving dinner for Kenmore and Town of Tonawanda residents will be served from noon to 2 p.m. Thursday in the Parkside Village Community Village, 169 Sheridan Parkside Drive, Town of Tonawanda. Sponsors include the Ken-Ton Kiwanis Club, the Zonta Club of Kenmore, Ken-Ton Meals on Wheels and the Kenmore Lions Club.

STEPPING LIVELY – The Depew Polish Falcons Club, 445 Columbia Ave., Depew, holds its 10th annual Fall Dance from 8 p.m. to midnight Friday, featuring music by Crash Cadillac. Admission is $15 and includes beer, pop and snacks. A cash bar is available. Seating is reserved. Call 984-1160.

INSIDE LOOK – Magnificent 19th century mansions open their doors from 2 to 6 p.m. Saturday for Explore Buffalo’s annual Lockport Tour of Homes, held in conjunction with the kickoff of the Light Up Lockport holiday festivities. Organizers say that most of the homes this year were not part of the 2014 tour.

Tickets are $30 and can be picked up along with tour passports at the Kenan Center, 433 Locust St. The tour ends at the Palace Theatre, 2 East Ave., where there will be holiday cookies beginning at 4 p.m. The holiday parade and tree-lighting take place at 6 p.m. and there will be a free screening of “The Polar Express” at 7.

Reservations are limited. Tickets can be reserved online at lockportpalacetheatre.org or picked up at the Palace box officer or at Mills Jewelers, 53 Main St., Lockport.

PAWN SACRIFICE – What is a chess simultan? It’s an exhibition chess match in which one player, usually a very good one, takes on multiple opponents at the same time.

The Beauty and the Brain Chess Simultan is what they’re calling the match at noon Saturday in the school cafeteria at St. John Kanty Parish, 101 Swinburne St. off Broadway on Buffalo’s East Side, because the very good player is 23-year-old Irine Kharisma Sukandar, the first Indonesian woman to become a grand master and international master.

Entry fee is $20 for players who want to test their skills against her. Admission for spectators is $5 and includes lunch. Players should bring their own chess boards. To register, call 715-8989.

BRIGHTEN THE SEASON – For a sponsorship contribution of $22, a resident from local skilled nursing facilities will get to enjoy a holiday dinner, entertainment, gifts and a visit from Santa Claus at the Spirit of Sharing Dinner at 6 p.m. Dec. 8 in the Cheektowaga Senior Center, 3349 Broadway, Cheektowaga.

Hosts for the evening are the Cheektowaga Chamber of Commerce and the Intercouncil of Organizations, which are accepting sponsorships at the Chamber of Commerce offices, 2875 Union Road, Cheektowaga. Deadline is Monday. For info, call 684-5838.

RESERVE THE DATE – The Buffalo Niagara Chapter of New York State Women Inc. holds a holiday networking evening and basket auction Dec. 2 in the Protocol Restaurant, 6766 Transit Road, Amherst. Networking begins at 5:30 p.m., followed by dinner at 6.

Tickets are $30 for chapter members and $35 for others. All are welcome. Proceeds from the auction will benefit the chapter’s scholarship fund. For tickets and registration, visit bncwomeninc.org.

