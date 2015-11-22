Incentives extended for Lockport health club, Falls motel

WHEATFIELD – The Niagara County Industrial Development Agency has granted extensions of sales tax incentives that were about to expire for a Lockport health club and a Niagara Falls hotel.

Ultimate Physique of Lockport is about to begin construction on a new location in the former Washington Hunt Elementary School on Rogers Avenue, which it purchased in 2014. Niagara Falls Hospitality started work in April on a 60-room motel at 7726 Niagara Falls Blvd., but the need to remove a utility pole has stalled the work, which now, like that at Ultimate Physique, won’t be done until sometime in 2016.

The incentive packages both companies received included exemptions from paying sales tax on building materials, equipment and furnishings.