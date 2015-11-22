KLOTZBACH, Helen R. (Anderson)

KLOTZBACH - Helen R. (nee Anderson) Age 79 of Akron, NY, entered into rest November 22, 2015, beloved wife for 59 years to Keith M. Klotzbach of Akron, NY; loving mother of Dr. Julie (Gary Diamond) Klotzbach of Akron, NY, Douglas (Maria) Klotzbach of Buffalo, NY and Jill (Chris) Bogart of Friendship, NY; proud grandmother of Joshua, Leah, Theresa, Sarah, Hannah, Peter, Dean, Seth, Evan and Aubrey; dearest sister of Roberta (Gerald) Mazza of Florida and the late Grace (Donald) Greene and Julia Brady; sister in-law of Ronald Brady of Akron, NY; also survived by many nieces and nephews. No prior calling hours. Friends are invited to join the family for a memorial service on Tuesday, November 24, 2015 at 11 AM in the Indian Falls United Methodist Church, 7908 Alleghany Rd., Corfu, NY. Flowers gratefully declined. Expressions of sympathy, in Helen's memory, may be made to the church. Arrangements completed by the BERNHARDT

FUNERAL HOME, 130 Main St.,

Akron, NY (716-542-9522).