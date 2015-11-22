Another Voice: Don’t let Paris terror attacks destroy our freedoms

By Victor Cocchia

The horrific results of multiple, coordinated terrorist attacks in Paris cause all of us to wonder how this happened and what we can do to prevent future attacks. In doing so, we need to exercise caution that we don’t magnify – rather than minimize – the harm that terrorists bring on civilized society. Doing this allows those who perpetrated this attack to increase the damage they have inflicted.

Security officials are unsettled that they did not see these attacks coming. There was no “chatter,” despite the fact that at least eight terrorists targeted numerous sites. Many analysts, security experts and politicians are wondering aloud whether new encryption technologies compromise law enforcement’s abilities to prevent future attacks.

But even if these individuals did use easily available encryption technology such as Wickr, Signal or Telegram to encrypt cellphone messages, does this really mean we should ban or compromise all such technologies?

No way.

Our freedom comes at a cost. Some are willing to give up our freedom every time a horrific accident occurs, but the truth is that horrific accidents happen every day.

In 2013, 32,719 people died in the United States in automobile accidents.

Also in 2013, there were 1,163,146 violent crimes reported to law enforcement in the United States. They didn’t all happen in one city in one tragic night, so most of them never made headlines. But they were just as devastating to the family and friends of the human beings who were harmed.

The worst time to regulate technology is in the aftermath of a tragic crime. That is when emotions run highest, and all we want to do is find some way to stop the pain and restore sanity to the world.

But unintended consequences follow such emotional decisions. Here’s just one to consider.

Imagine that we make it harder for law-abiding citizens and honest companies to keep their communications secure. As a result, other terrorists – or cybercriminals – are able to plan far more horrific attacks. They may take down portions of our financial system, or destroy key portions of our infrastructure.

In other words, we can’t treat everyone as a terrorist, simply because terrorists exist.

Think of it this way: the biggest threat is never the accident that just happened. Yes, that is fresh in our minds, and we recoil at the depravity that brought it to our doorstep. The biggest threat is that we become so focused on recent events that we cease to make logical, measured decisions. If we overreact to this heinous tragedy, we will open the door to many others.

Victor Cocchia is co-founder and chief executive officer of Vysk, a mobile security firm based in San Antonio, Texas, and San Francisco.