Vincent Morreale, founded popular Lewiston pizzeria

July 11, 1927 – Nov. 18, 2015

LEWISTON – Vincent Morreale, who founded the popular Vincenzo’s Pizza House in Lewiston in 1966, died Wednesday in Buffalo General Medical Center after a short illness. He was 88.

Mr. Morreale, the eldest of six children, was born in Serradifalco, Sicily. As a young man, he worked as an electrician in the sulfur mines near his hometown. He emigrated to the United States after World War II, and married the former Pauline D. Montante on April 17, 1948. They lived most of their lives in Niagara Falls and Lewiston.

Mr. Morreale worked at Niagara Importing and at several factories until he fulfilled what his family said was a lifelong dream of owning his own business with the opening of the pizzeria.

Vincenzo’s Pizza House was a family business, with Mr. Morreale’s children and grandchildren playing an important part. Mr. Morreale enjoyed socializing with his customers. He officially retired in 1990, but continued to help out at the pizzeria for years thereafter. Vincenzo’s is currently owned and operated by his grandson-in-law, David Munzi.

Mr. Morreale built his own home in Lewiston and erected numerous additions to his Center Street business. He also built a winter home in Astor, Fla., and also helped to build homes for all three of his children. When in the area, he often played bocce with friends in Niagara Falls.

In 2003, Mr. Morreale received the Benjamin Barton Service Award from the Lewiston Chamber of Commerce, an award given to a business that supports other Lewiston businesses and civic and community endeavors.

Mr. Morreale was a 45-year member of the Upper Mountain Fire Company in Lewiston, first as a fireman and later in the fire police. He was a member of St. Peter’s Catholic Church for 55 years.

Mrs. Morreale died in 1998. Survivors include Mr. Morreale’s partner of 16 years, Giovanna Romagnuolo; three children, Tana Beccari, Nicholas V. and David F.; five siblings, Concetta Avarello, Maddalena Virgadauro, Antonio, Calogero and Raimondo; eight grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 10 a.m. Monday in St. Peter’s Church, 620 Center St.