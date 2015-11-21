BURKARD, Robert T.

BURKARD - Robert T. Of Cheektowaga, NY, November 19, 2015, beloved husband of Marcia G. (Vogel) Burkard; dearest father of Tamara L. (Francis) Bogacz, Linnea (Mark) Stashak and the late Kim Marie Burkard; grandfather of Jennifer (Jason) Gorney, Adam Bogacz, Derek (Allyson), Kara and Danielle Stashak; great-grandfather of Jacob and Brooke Gorney, Kimber Rose Stashak; son of the late Robert and Cecilia (Krause) Burkard; brother of the late Roy (Patricia) Burkard; also survived by nephews. No prior visitation. Family and friends are invited to attend a memorial mass at St. Philip the Apostle Church, 950 Losson Rd., Cheektowaga, NY on Tuesday morning at 10 o'clock. Arrangments by ERIE COUNTY CREMATION SERVICE, (824-6435). Please share your condolences at www.cfhecc.com