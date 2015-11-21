NORWOOD, Jeanette G. (Hooper)

February 11, 1947-November 12, 2015, a retired Nurse Administrator at the Buffalo Psychiatric Center, passed away after an extended illness, beloved wife of the late Leslie S. Norwood; loving mother of Craig L. (Brandee) Norwood; "adopted mother" of Bernard F. (Lisa) Graves; also survived by Emmy the Dog. Jeanne donated her body to the University at Buffalo Anatomical Gift Program. Memorials may be made to the Roswell Park Memorial Alliance.