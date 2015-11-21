Deaths Death Notices
NORWOOD, Jeanette G. (Hooper)
NORWOOD - Jeanette G. (nee Hooper)
February 11, 1947-November 12, 2015, a retired Nurse Administrator at the Buffalo Psychiatric Center, passed away after an extended illness, beloved wife of the late Leslie S. Norwood; loving mother of Craig L. (Brandee) Norwood; "adopted mother" of Bernard F. (Lisa) Graves; also survived by Emmy the Dog. Jeanne donated her body to the University at Buffalo Anatomical Gift Program. Memorials may be made to the Roswell Park Memorial Alliance.
Guest BookPowered by Facebook