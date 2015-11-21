GOODRICH, Jean P. R.N.

GOODRICH - Jean P. RN (nee Flynn) Entered into rest November 21, 2015, daughter of the late James and Agnes (nee Dolan) Flynn; cherished sister of Mary Lou (Corky) Burger, Marjorie (Bill) Darin and James (Robin) Flynn; beloved aunt A.J. of Erin Burger

McKendry (David), Patrick (Chanthala) Burger, Nicole Darin-Heimann (Stuart), Lyndsey Darin (Doug Deveso), J.

Colin Flynn and Jonathan Flynn; life long friend of Moe McGillian and adored aunt of several great-nieces and great-nephews. Friends

may call Sunday 4-8 PM at the

DENGLER, ROBERTS, PERNA

FUNERAL HOME, 3070 Delaware Ave., Kenmore. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Monday at

11 AM in St. Timothy's R.C. Church,

E. Park Dr., Tonawanda. Please assemble at church. Flowers are gratefully declined. Memorials may be made to the S.P.C.A., 205 Emsinger Rd., Tonawanda, NY 14150.