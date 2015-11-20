Pathways Academy shows off its manners

The five students had been preparing for weeks for this moment.

Napkin on the lap.

Look the server in the eyes.

Don’t order more than you will eat.

Keep the dinner conversation appropriate.

Manners and etiquette have been part of the normal school routine for these five young ladies from Pathways Academy in Buffalo, culminating in their fine-dining experience earlier this week at Bourbon and Butter inside the Hotel @ Lafayette.

The five were the first to take part in a new school program dubbed, “Let’s Be Ladies,” an initiative all 25 female students will eventually take part in this year at the new school, co-located with East High School on Northampton Street.

Etiquette. Proper behavior. Confidence and self-esteem. Respecting others. Respecting yourself. They hit on all those themes for 40 minutes four days a week for eight weeks.

“We did a session on job interviews, what to wear, making eye contact, communication style,” said Kristin Cangialosi, a social worker at the school. “We did mock interviews with all the girls. We held mock dinners.”

Pathways opened this year for 75 over-age freshman who are either 16 or expected to turn 16 this school year.

A shortage of ninth-grade seats in Buffalo Public Schools and growing interest in providing more focused support to high school students who may be struggling led the district to launch Pathways in mid-July. The academy program includes a job coach, social worker and guidance counselor on staff, as well as smaller class sizes, a three-year track for graduating and an advisory period.

Cangialosi used the advisory period to start “Let’s Be Ladies.”

With the school’s emphasis on preparing students for the work force, Cangialosi saw the need to reinforce manners and etiquette among the females, particularly with today’s culture focusing more and more on technology than face-to-face interaction. The females they idolize in the media are so often setting a poor example on how to carry themselves, she said.

Cangialosi wanted the students to put their skills to practice, so she took to Facebook for help.

That’s when restaurateur Mike Andrzejewski noticed her post and reached out. He invited her to bring the girls to Bread and Butter for a fancy dinner as his guest.

“I just thought it was a pretty cool idea, because it makes an immediate impact on people’s lives,” Andrzejewski said, “It just gives them an opportunity to see something they wouldn’t normally see and I think that’s pretty important.”

“When they’re successful business people, they’ll remember the restaurant and come dine with us,” Andrzejewski said with a smile.

Cangialosi is hoping other restaurants might be as generous and step up to the plate, as another five Pathways students begin “Let’s Be Ladies.”

One of the ideas behind the program is preparing students for future business meetings and dinners, said Maria Conrad, the school’s vice principal.

“They’re working on life skills for future employment opportunities,” Conrad said. “It’s a really good opportunity for our young people.”

The dinner party – dressed in their best – was appreciative for the experience Wednesday, as they sat in the corner table at Bourbon and Butter waiting for their meals to arrive.

“These girls,” Cangialosi said, “are going to remember this forever.”