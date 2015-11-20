Milt Northrop’s Sunday playbook: QB carousel spinning

Quarterbacks are the story, even more than ever, in Week 11 of the National Football League season. Teams with issues – changes caused by injuries or ineffectiveness – will be involved in seven of the 13 games on the schedule Sunday and Monday night.

The return of Tony Romo to the Dallas Cowboys after a broken collarbone is the biggest story. Somehow, Romo is supposed to lead the Cowboys (2-7) back into contention in the NFC East after missing six weeks, all losses. Still, Dallas is only 2½ games behind the first-place New York Giants (5-5) in the division.

Injuries to starters will have such standins as Matt Hasselbeck, Mark Sanchez, Brock Osweiler and C.J. Yates taking over for injured starters. Chase Keenum of the St. Louis Rams and Blaine Gabbert of the San Francisco 49ers moved up because of the ineffectiveness of the starters. Ryan Fitzpatrick of the New York Jets is an injury question (thumb surgery) but expected to play.

Eleven teams entered Week 11 with 4-5 records. Two more were at 5-4. That demonstrates how tightly bunched the teams are behind the Patriots, Panthers, Bengals, Broncos, Vikings and Cardinals, who have comfortable, if not commanding leads, in their division races.

A capsule preview of the Week 11 games:

Game of the day

Packers (6-3) at Vikings (7-2)

TV: Ch. 29, 4:25 p.m.

The line: Pick ’em.

The scoop: Big opportunity for Minnesota to open two-game lead in the NFC North over the struggling Packers. Cheese Head fans are getting nervous. ... Last time Packers visited, they escaped with 24-21 victory. ... Vikings’ confidence is growing after five straight wins – and they hate the Packers. QB Teddy Bridgewater has won last seven starts at home and Adrian Peterson is rolling again. He ran for 203 yards and 80-yard nail-in-the-coffin run at Oakland last week.

Outlook: Packers are off their game, Vikes are at home. Minnesota, 30-27.

Top attractions

Bengals (8-1) at Cardinals (7-2)

TV: Ch. 2, 8:30 p.m.

The line: Cardinals (-4ø).

The scoop: Bengals’ home loss to Texans and backup QB Yates are proof that it’s not easy to keep pedal to the metal for 16 weeks in NFL. Offense that was averaging 28.6 ppg managed only two FGs and 256 yards in Monday night loss. Naturally, QB Andy Dalton gets the blame – not ground game that produced only 51 yards in 15 carries by RBs.

Outlook: Cards flying high after blowing big lead at Seattle then putting the Seahawks away. Glendale becoming tough place to play. Cards are 10-2 there last two seasons. Arizona, 28-20.

Bills (5-4) at Patriots (9-0)

TV: ESPN, Monday, 8:30 p.m.

The line: Patriots (-7).

The scoop: New England has lost two valuable offensive weapons, Dion Lewis and Julian Edelman, in last two games, but wanna bet Bill Belichick doesn’t find a way to adjust? Also, they may be getting some starters back along offensive line. ... Bills are better defensively than they showed in first meeting, a 40-32 loss in Week Two, but they’ve got to show it on the field.

Outlook: Bills make a game of it but can’t pull off upset. Patriots, 31-20.

Redskins (4-5) at Panthers (9-0)

Kickoff: 1 p.m.

The line: Panthers (-7).

The scoop: We’ll see how authentic Redskins and QB Kirk Cousins are against efficient Panthers. ... NFL says Cousins’ 158.3 passer rating performance (158.3 rating, 300 yards) in rout of Saints was best by a Washington quarterback since Sammy Baugh in 1948. What about Sonny Jurgensen, Joe Theismann, Doug Williams and Mark Rypien?

Outlook: Panthers are solid, not flashy, but Redskins starting to come together. Panthers can’t afford letup. Carolina, 23-21.

Broncos (7-2) at Bears (4-5)

Kickoff: 1 p.m.

The line: Broncos (-1).

The scoop: Brock Osweiler may not be the quarterback of the future for Denver, but he gets his first NFL start in place of ailing Peyton Manning. Broncos were embarrassed at home by rival Chiefs last week while Jay Cutler and Bears carved up Rams for 37 points and 397 yards on road. Ex-Bronco Cutler was injured and inactive last time teams met in 2011. Denver won on OT field goal and Tim Tebow passed for last Denver TD.

Outlook: John Fox and his staff of deposed former Denver assistants get revenge on John Elway’s team, 21-18.

Jets (5-4) at Texans (4-5)

Kickoff: 1 p.m.

The line: Jets (-3).

The scoop: Amazingly, Ryan Fitzpatrick expected to play for Jets after thumb surgery nine days ago. With Brian Hoyer (concussion) expected to miss game, Yates gets call for Houston. He’s bailed out Texans in the past, got released, then came back and bailed them out with game’s only TD in upset at Cincinnati. WR DeAndre Hopkins, who has 71 receptions, third in the league, will keep Darrell Revis of Jets on his toes.

Outlook: Low-scoring struggle with two tough defenses and QB questions on each side. Texans, 20-14.

Colts (4-5) at Falcons (6-3)

Kickoff: 1 p.m.

The line: Falcons (-5).

The scoop: Colts won twice with Matt Hasselbeck as starter, but that was against Jaguars and Texans. Falcons are a little tougher. Veteran QB has three TDs, no INTs. ... Falcons coming off bye after 17-16 loss at San Francisco that proved how overrated they were even with Davonta Freeman, league leader in scrimmage yards, and Julio Jones, league leader in receptions (80 for 1,029 yards and 6 TDs). ... Colts loss would create a three-way tie for the lead in the AFC South at 4-6.

Outlook: Falcons’ offense averaging 402.2 ypg goes against a Colts defense giving up 394. Falcons, 27-20.

Best of the rest

Chiefs (4-5) at Chargers (2-7)

Kickoff: 4:05 p.m.

The line: Chiefs (-3).

The scoop: San Diego and coach Mike McCoy had bye week to get reorganized. McCoy is on hot seat. He might not be around when Bolts open 2016 (in L.A. Coliseum?) and will bring down ex-Bills Frank Reich and Pete Metzelaars with him if he goes. ... Chargers have lost last five and offense isn’t the problem. Bolts averaging 413 yards per game. Even at its prime in 1980 Air Coryell Chargers didn’t produce that much. ... Chiefs are team Bills may have to contend with for AFC wild card.

Outlook: Like rested Bolts at home, but loss of WR Keenan Allen is hurting. Chargers, 28-27.

Cowboys (2-7) at Dolphins (4-5)

Kickoff: 1 p.m.

The line: Cowboys (-1).

The scoop: Romo is back to try and rescue Cowboys, who have lost seven in a row. Only reason playoffs are even in their thoughts is so-so NFC East. ... Dolphins’ morale got huge lift in road win at Eagles last week. Miami is 0-4 in division but 4-1 outside and 2-0 against NFC East. ... Dallas fans may outnumber Fish-backers at SunLife.

Outlook: Last time Cowboys visited South Beach, Terrell Owens had 97 receiving yards and TD. Dolphins, 27-24.

Raiders (4-5) at Lions (2-7)

Kickoff: 1 p.m.

The line: Lions (-1).

The scoop: Inconsistency is trademark with young talented teams like the Raiders, who could produce nothing in second half of 30-14 home loss to Vikings last week. Another trademark is resiliency. ... Win at Green Bay had to do a lot for Lions’ flagging confidence. They did all they could to blow it and still won. ... Lack of running game is killing Lions. Longest run against Packers was 11 yards by WR Golden Tate.

Outlook: Matt Stafford and Lions receivers should be able to pierce Oakland defense that is giving up 408.6 ypg. Lions, 24-20.

Buccaneers (4-5) at Eagles (4-5)

Kickoff: 1 p.m.

The line: Eagles (-5½).

The scoop: Mark Sanchez starts for injured Sam Bradford. He faces a Bucs defense which yields lot of points but just a respectable 334.2 yards per game. Sanchez is 14 for 23 for 156 yards with no TDs, 1 INT in limited action this season. Tampa rookie QB Jameis Winston is having solid first season and calmly ran for game’s only TD to defeat Cowboys last week.

Outlook: Bucs are 2-2 on road. Eagles only 2-2 at home. Philadelphia, 27-20.

49ers (3-6) at Seahawks (4-5)

Kickoff: 4:25 p.m.

The line: Seahawks (-13).

The scoop: Niners upset Falcons two weeks ago with Jaguars castoff Blaine Gabbert at QB. San Francisco coming off a bye while Seahawks had demoralizing home loss to Cardinals, just about cooking their hopes of defending NFC West title. ... Seahawks won first meeting, 20-3, in San Francisco a month ago.

Outlook: Should be another low-scoring affair. Seahawks, 20-10.

Dog of the day

Rams (4-5) at Ravens (2-7)

Kickoff: 1 p.m.

The line: Ravens (-2ø).

The scoop: St. Louis was embarrassed at home (37-13) by the Bears last week. QB change finds Chase Keenum replacing Nick Foles. After TD on opening drive against Chicago, Foles led Rams to only eight first downs in next 13 possessions. Keenum was winner in two starts with Houston in 2014, one was against Baltimore in Week 16. ... Since upset at Arizona, Rams have gone 2-4. ... Ravens are only 1-3 at home and that was three-pointer over struggling Chargers.

Outlook: Only Denver and Arizona on road have held Ravens under 20. Rams have been under 20 five times. Baltimore, 24-16.

Last week’s results: 2-11 straight up; 5-8 versus spread.

Season’s record: 85-50 straight up; 74-57-4 versus spread.

email: mnorthrop@buffnews.com