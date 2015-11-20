WEIR, John K. "Foxy"

WEIR - John K. "Foxy" November 20, 2015, husband of Donna (Kirsch); father of John Jr. (Donna), Pam (Paul) O'Brien, Joseph (Josie), Mary (Brian) Hutton and James (Kristin) Weir; grandfather of John III, Jacqueline, Margeaux, Gwyneth, Jillian, Elle, Emmi, Colin and Jana; son of the late Joseph and Anna Weir; brother of Kathleen (late James) Flood, Mary (James) Jerge and the late Joseph Jr. (Ann) Weir and the late Patricia (late Daniel) Fawls. Friends may call Sunday from 3-8 PM at the THOMAS H.

McCARTHY FUNERAL HOME (West Seneca Chapel), 250 Orchard Park Rd. (same location as Sieck, Mast & Leslie Funeral Home), 825-4455. Funeral will be held Monday morning at Our Lady of Charity (St. Ambrose Worship Site) at 11:30 (please assemble at church). Mr. Weir was retired from Niagara Mohawk and Buffalo Board of Education. Flowers gratefully declined. www.THMcCARTHYFH.com