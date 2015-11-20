Another Voice: Diversity on state-funded projects is important

By Crystal Peoples-Stokes

Buffalo is on the move. Public and private sector investments are paying off as our economy continues to grow. A building boom is unfolding, creating job opportunities in the short term for the construction industry and long term for companies providing high-paying jobs. This generation is witnessing historic rates of construction and economic development in our city. We have to ensure that opportunities are within reach for all those who seek them.

My years as a public servant and Buffalo resident make me look at the issues and focus on solutions. With the building boom in Buffalo we need to understand the ways to help get people working at construction sites, and afterward when employers move into the new buildings. The jobs in construction are just as important as the jobs provided by employers in various industries.

Contracting is one part of the equation when looking at state-funded projects in Buffalo.

Since 2002, New York State has taken a comprehensive look at government contracting and the utilization of minority and women owned business enterprises (MWBEs). A study resulted in evidence of discrimination against MWBEs in the private sector (subcontracting on government contracts).

New York State utilized this disparity study to highlight the issue at hand, and through policy and legislation, we are seeing the rewards of New York’s MWBE program.

The next disparity study, due in December 2016, will continue to monitor MWBE capacity but now also identify workforce diversity on state-funded projects.

Currently MWBE goals are enforceable, however, the state is prohibited by federal law from establishing workforce participation goals. Working with my colleagues in government, including the governor’s office, we are seeking out ways to increase and have legally enforceable workforce diversity goals on state projects.

I am drafting legislation to introduce for January’s legislative session to address this very issue.

Project labor agreements are contracts between developers (general contractors) and the workforce (organized labor). In some cases developers exceed goals of PLAs. HarborCenter is an example of a privately funded project that exceeded workforce participation and MWBE utilization goals. If someone is interested in working at one of the many construction projects in the City of Buffalo, I encourage you to apply.

I will continue to work closely with stakeholders in workforce development, economic development, organized labor and the community.

Assemblywoman Crystal Peoples-Stokes, D-Buffalo, is chairwoman of the Assembly Committee on Governmental Operations, which includes the Subcommittee on Oversight of Minority and Women Owned Business Enterprises.