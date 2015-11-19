Sexual abuse charge dropped against Silver Creek man

SILVER CREEK – Charges of sexual abuse and harassment against a Silver Creek man were dismissed in Town of Hanover Court on Wednesday.

Prosecutors asked that the case against Philip N. Tirone be dismissed “in the interest of justice” after the woman who made the initial complaint no longer was cooperating with the case, according to Chautauqua County District Attorney David Foley.

Tirone denied the woman’s allegations that he forced her to engage in nonconsensual sexual touching, as she claimed, when he gave her a ride home on the evening of March 1 in Forestville.