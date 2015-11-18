Lighting display planned in Jamestown

JAMESTOWN – Staff and volunteers, working with Volt Vision from Warren, Pa., have begun installation for the annual Winter Lights display on the last three weekends in December at the Audubon Nature Center, 1600 Riverside Road, off Route 62.

For eight evenings, the Nature Center will be lighted with 14 lasers and more than 10,000 LED lights controlled by computers and interactive devices that respond to flashlights and drums.

Indoor activities will demonstrate the technology behind the light show. Visitors also will have a chance to program a computer that controls a strip of lights. Scouts will have an opportunity to earn a Winter Lights patch.

The display will be open from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Dec. 10 to 12, Dec. 17 to 19 and Dec. 26 and 27. Admission is $10, $8 for children 3 to 15. For more information, call 569-2345 or visit jamestownaudubon.org.