MAJERSKI, Josephine T. (Tetnowski)

MAJERSKI - Josephine T. (nee Tetnowski) November 16, 2015, at the age of 97, beloved wife of the late Joseph; dear sister of Joseph Tetnowski and Helen (Gerald) Minard; also survived by many nieces and nephews. Josephine was a long time parishioner at St. Florian's Church and a member of the Polish National Alliance. She is also a retiree of Fedder's Radiator Company. The family will be present to receive friends Friday 2-4 and 7-9 PM at the (Cleveland Hill Chapel) AMIGONE

FUNERAL HOME, INC., 569 Cleveland Dr., where prayers will be offered on Saturday at 9:15 AM followed by a Mass of Christian Burial from St. Aloysius Gonzaga R.C. Church at 10 AM. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Josephine's name to the SPCA Serving Erie County, 205 Ensminger Rd., Tonawanda, NY 14150.