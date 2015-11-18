BERNER, John C.

BERNER - John C. Died November 18, 2015, beloved husband of Ellen (McCann); dear father of Margaret "Peggy" (David) Mallaber, Kathleen (Douglas) Pohlman, late Jennifer Berner; loving grandfather of Kaitlin, Ashleigh and Grace Mallaber, Danielle and Alexa Pohlman; son of the late John and Mary (o'Neill) Berner; brother of Peggy (George) Kelly, Maureen (Paul) Alico, late Mary Lou Berner. Funeral from the JAMES W. CANNAN FUNERAL HOME, INC. (Southtowns Chapel), 3155 Orchard Park Road, Saturday at 9:00 AM and from St. John Vianney at 9:30 AM. Family will be present on Friday from 4-8:00 PM. In lieu of flowers donations may be sent to the Parkinson's Assoc. Mr. Berner was a member of the G.M.R. and was a Food Broker and partner at Remmes-Kingston Associates. Online register book at www.CANNANFH.com