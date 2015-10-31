Philly's Sam Gagner (89) gets in tight with Sabres goalie Linus Ullmark in hockey action at the First Niagara center in Buffalo on Friday, Oct. 30, 2015.
Robert Kirkham/Buffalo News
Sabres defender Mark Pysyk waits for the puck in hockey action at the First Niagara center in Buffalo on Friday, Oct. 30, 2015.
Robert Kirkham/Buffalo News
Rasmus Ristolainen handles the puck in hockey action at the First Niagara center in Buffalo on Friday, Oct. 30, 2015.
Robert Kirkham/Buffalo News
Sabres Josh Gorges (4) takes Philly's Matt Read off the puck in front of the net in second period action at the First Niagara center in Buffalo on Friday, Oct. 30, 2015.
Robert Kirkham/Buffalo News
Flyer's goalie Michal Neuvirth watches Nicholas Deslauriers' shot go in the net for the third goal of the night in the 3rd period in hockey action at the First Niagara center in Buffalo on Friday, Oct. 30, 2015.
Robert Kirkham/Buffalo News
Like a surgeon, Buffalo's Jack Eichel steals the puck away from Philly's Scott Laughton in hockey action at the First Niagara center in Buffalo on Friday, Oct. 30, 2015.
Robert Kirkham/Buffalo News
Buffalo's Marcus Foligno can't react fast enough when the puck gets passed though his legs in hockey action at the First Niagara center in Buffalo on Friday, Oct. 30, 2015.
Robert Kirkham/Buffalo News
Buffalo's Johan Larsson brings the puck down the ice at the First Niagara center in Buffalo on Friday, Oct. 30, 2015.
Robert Kirkham/Buffalo News
The Sabres Jack Eichel in action against the Flyers in First Niagara Center on Friday, Oct. 30, 2015.
Robert Kirkham/Buffalo News
The Sabres Ryan O'Reilly celebrates with teammates in First Niagara Center on Friday, Oct. 30, 2015.
Robert Kirkham/Buffalo News
Sabres-Flyers sction in First Niagara Center on Friday, Oct. 30, 2015.
Robert Kirkham/Buffalo News
Sabres-Flyers sction in First Niagara Center on Friday, Oct. 30, 2015.
Robert Kirkham/Buffalo News
Sabres-Flyers section in First Niagara Center on Friday, Oct. 30, 2015.
